DUBAI: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Ministry of Interior Undersecretary, Shaikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, received Assistant Undersecretary for Human Resources, Major-General Adel Abdullah Ameen, following the occasion of the Human Resources Directorate at the Ministry of Interior winning the Global Continual Improvement Award 2025 in the “Happiness and Engagement” category, as part of the Dubai Quality Group Awards in the United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the Undersecretary congratulated the personnel of the Human Resources Directorate on this distinguished international achievement. He commended the efforts that contributed to winning the award, stressing that the achievement reflects the Interior Ministry’s success in promoting a culture of institutional excellence and adopting best administrative practices that support a positive work environment and sustainable development.

The Undersecretary affirmed that the achievement reflects the vision and directives of His Excellency Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, aimed at investing in human resources and developing the work environment in a way that enhances performance levels and institutional efficiency, while supporting the ongoing modernisation and development process across the ministry’s various sectors.

The award is a prestigious global platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing best practices and successes in innovation and continuous improvement, with participation by leading experts and specialists worldwide.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Human Resources said that winning the award was the result of the efforts of the Human Resources Directorate in adopting development initiatives and specialised programmes aimed at enhancing job happiness and promoting a culture of engagement and innovation, which positively reflected on institutional performance and the quality of services provided.

He noted that the achievement was made possible thanks to the support and directives of HE the Interior Minister, the support of the Chief of Police, and the continuous follow-up of HE the Interior Ministry Undersecretary, which contributed to strengthening the culture of continual improvement and motivating employees to be creative, excel and achieve the highest levels of institutional performance.