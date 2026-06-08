Manama: His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met with Robert Diamond, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Merchant Capital, at Gudaibiya Palace.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister affirmed the vital role of the financial and banking sector in driving the Kingdom’s economic growth and comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness emphasised the importance of fostering innovation in financial technology and enhancing the development of financial services to increase sector efficiency and support the Kingdom’s future readiness.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister underscored Bahrain’s commitment to further deepening cooperation with leading international financial and investment institutions, supporting the exchange of expertise and creating promising opportunities that contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s wide-ranging goals.

During the meeting, several issues of mutual interest and the latest developments in the global economy were discussed.

Robert Diamond expressed his appreciation for His Royal Highness’s continued commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing partnerships with international financial institutions and banks, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Court, and HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, also attended the meeting.