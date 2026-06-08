Manama: The Cabinet in its weekly meeting welcomed the announcement by Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), American Industrial Partners, and Bpifrance, the French public investment bank, in relation to Alba’s acquisition of Aluminium Dunkerque, the largest aluminium smelter in the European Union.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at Gudaibiya Palace, commended the efforts of Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat) for enhancing its investments.

The Cabinet commended the address delivered by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during His Majesty’s chairing of the weekly Cabinet Meeting last week. The Cabinet affirmed that the Royal directives and national priorities outlined in the address serve as a framework to further strengthen the Kingdom’s security and stability, and to continue to build on its achievements.

The Cabinet noted that all government entities would continue to deliver on their responsibilities through implementing the Royal directives.

During the meeting, the Cabinet condemned the renewed hostile Iranian aggression against the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, urging Iran to immediately halt hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz fully and without restrictions, respect freedom of maritime navigation under international law, and comply with Security Council resolutions. The Cabinet reiterated its support for efforts aimed at preventing escalation, protecting civilians and critical facilities, and upholding regional and international peace and security.

The Cabinet commended the Bahrain Defence Force, the National Guard, the Ministry of Interior, and the military, security, and civil authorities for their preparedness in effectively addressing developments.

The Cabinet welcomed the outcome of the annual meeting between the Minister of Interior and heads and officials of matams across the Kingdom’s governorates, which underscored the importance of enhancing public safety and preserving the longstanding Bahraini observances of the Ashura season. The meeting reflected community awareness, national responsibility, and adherence to laws and regulations to ensure participants’ safety and security.

The Cabinet congratulated students across all educational stages for the 2025–2026 academic year, recognised parents for their role in supporting their children’s educational journey and commended the educational and administrative staff of the Ministry of Education for their dedication and professionalism.