Manama: Gulf Hotels Group, Bahrain’s leading hospitality company, has announced the opening of registration for its 2026 Summer Internship Programme, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to supporting Bahraini youth and equipping them with practical experience that will help pave the way for successful careers in the hospitality industry.

The programme aims to enhance the employability and workplace readiness of Bahraini students by providing hands-on experience within a professional working environment. Participants will have the opportunity to undertake practical training across a range of the Group’s hotels and businesses, including the Gulf Hotel, Crowne Plaza, Novotel Al Dana Resort, Bahrain Airport Hotel, Gulf Catering, and other subsidiaries within the Group.

Interns will be assigned to various departments, including Front Office, Food and Beverage, Kitchen Operations, Sales and Marketing, Events, Human Resources, Information Technology, Finance and Accounting, Procurement, Engineering, and Housekeeping. The programme is designed to provide participants with broad exposure to the hospitality industry while developing essential professional and workplace skills.

The eight-week programme will commence on 1 July 2026 and is open to Bahraini university students and recent graduates from relevant academic disciplines. Throughout the programme, participants will receive professional mentorship and guidance from experienced industry professionals. Upon successful completion, interns will be awarded a certificate of participation, while outstanding candidates may be considered for future employment opportunities or advanced training programmes within the Group.

“With the launch of the third edition of this programme, we continue to strengthen our investment in Bahraini talent by providing a more comprehensive training experience with a greater focus on practical learning and professional mentorship. The programme reflects Gulf Hotels Group’s ongoing commitment to supporting Bahrainisation efforts and developing a new generation of professionals equipped to contribute to the future growth of the Kingdom’s hospitality and services sectors. We are also proud that graduates from previous editions have gone on to join our teams across the Group’s hotels and businesses, underscoring the programme’s success in identifying, developing, and creating meaningful career opportunities for promising Bahraini talent,” Noor Alhayki, Head of Corporate Communications at Gulf Hotels Group, said, while commenting on the launch of the programme.

The Summer Internship Programme builds on Gulf Hotels Group’s longstanding commitment to developing Bahraini talent, most notably through its flagship Future Programme, launched in 1974 and regarded as one of the Group’s most prominent strategic initiatives. The programme provides young Bahrainis with the opportunity to pursue hotel management studies at internationally recognised educational institutions while gaining structured practical training across the Group’s operational departments. Upon graduation, participants are offered leadership career pathways within the Group’s hotels and businesses, reflecting Gulf Hotels Group’s continued commitment to Bahrainization and the development of national talent within the hospitality sector.