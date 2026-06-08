Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s integrated tourism infrastructure serves as a vital pillar of tourism growth and achieving the objectives of the Tourism Sector Strategy 2022–2026.

Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism, speaking during a meeting with representatives of Bahrain’s hotel sector as part of regular meetings aimed at strengthening partnership with the hotel sector and following up on preparations for upcoming tourism seasons and events.

Sarah Ahmed Buhejji, CEO, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), was among the senior officials who were present during the meeting.

The Minister affirmed that the tourism infrastructure of the Kingdom of Bahrain, together with the services and diverse hospitality experiences offered by hotels and resorts, contributes to enhancing the Kingdom’s appeal and attracting more visitors seeking high-quality hospitality experiences and a variety of accommodation options.

She noted that the diversity of hotel offerings helps meet the expectations of different visitors’ segments and supports the Kingdom’s position as a tourism destination capable of providing accommodation experiences that cater to a wide range of needs and aspirations.

Minister said that the diversity of hotel options enhances the competitiveness of Bahrain’s tourism sector and contributes to providing accommodation experiences that meet the expectations of visitors with varying interests. She added that partnership with the hotel sector represents a key contributor to the Kingdom’s economic growth.

She emphasised the importance of continuing coordination and integration among all relevant stakeholders to deliver a comprehensive tourism experience that reflects the Kingdom’s standing as a preferred destination for visits and accommodation.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the tourism sector and mechanisms to expand joint cooperation in a manner that enhances the visitor experience and reinforces the Kingdom’s position on the regional and international tourism map.

Participants also reviewed the “Walahna Alaikum” campaign and the summer promotional campaign aimed at attracting visitors from fellow Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in addition to the key events and programmes included in the tourism calendar for the coming period.

The meeting also discussed proposals aimed at developing joint tourism packages during the summer season through partnerships between hotels and various stakeholders in the tourism sector, with the goal of offering integrated packages that meet the expectations of the Gulf market and enhance the visitor experience.

The proposals include coordination with shopping malls, event management companies and tourism establishments to launch specialised offers combining accommodation, entertainment activities, shopping and a range of tourism experiences, further strengthening the Kingdom’s competitiveness as a preferred tourism destination for Gulf families and keeping pace with visitors’ expectations during the summer season.