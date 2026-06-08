Manama: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced a landmark partnership with TOD by beIN, the leading sports and entertainment streaming platform, to bring an exceptional viewing experience of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to its customers. This exclusive collaboration will offer complimentary access to the highly anticipated global tournament for eligible subscribers of selected stc Bahrain Fiber, Broadband, Postpaid Voice plans and family plans, significantly elevating the company’s premium entertainment positioning and digital lifestyle offerings.

This partnership is a testament to stc Bahrain’s strategic vision of enriching the digital lifestyles of its customers by embedding premium, world-class entertainment within its core services. For customers, this initiative translates into exceptional value, providing seamless access to the most-watched sporting event directly through their trusted connectivity provider. For stc Bahrain, it marks another milestone in its evolution as a leading digital enabler, demonstrating a commitment to delivering integrated solutions that enhance how customers work, play, and connect.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with TOD by beIN to bring the magic of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ directly to our customers, offering them a seamless viewing experience,” Karim Tabbouche, Chief Commercial Officer at stc Bahrain, said. “This collaboration highlights our dedication to enriching our customers’ digital lives by delivering high-value entertainment. It not only strengthens the premium appeal of our advanced services but also reinforces stc Bahrain’s role as an innovator in providing cutting-edge digital entertainment beyond traditional telecom services.”

“Our partnership with stc Bahrain underscores a shared commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment experiences to customers across the Kingdom. Through TOD by beIN, fans will have access to every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026, alongside a rich catalogue of leading Arabic, Turkish, and Western entertainment. By combining world-class content, innovative streaming technology, and a seamless viewing experience, we are bringing audiences closer to the sports and stories they love,” Peter Mrkic, Managing Director, TOD -MENA, said.

Customers can look forward to experiencing every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as part of their enhanced stc Bahrain package. Digital-first fans will benefit from a more accessible and immersive streaming experience, featuring 4K/HDR live streams, best-in-class and first-of-their-kind streaming technologies, and advanced features including interactive timelines, automatic highlights, multiview, and real-time experiences such as Fanzone. This latest offering is an exemplification of stc Bahrain’s continuous efforts to provide leading digital experiences and reinforces its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the Kingdom’s evolving digital landscape.