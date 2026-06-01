MOI: The Director-General of Verdict Enforcement and Alternative Sentencing, Shaikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Khalifa, extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bring this blessed occasion back to the Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership, government, and people, with goodness, prosperity, and blessings, and to preserve the nation’s security and stability under the prosperous leadership of HM the King.

He said that the General Directorate of Verdict Enforcement and Alternative Sentencing s had begun replacing the sentences of 207 convicts, in coordination with the Public Prosecution, by submitting the nominations to the concerned judge and obtaining approval after reviewing the cases and verifying that they met the legal requirements allowing the replacement of original penalties with alternative sentences. This brings the total number of beneficiaries of the Penalties and Alternative Measures Law since its implementation to 11,215.

He explained that the step falls under the implementation of HM the King’s royal directives to expand the application of the law. He affirmed that the project receives the generous care and close follow-up of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as one of the leading national projects that reflects the Kingdom’s firm commitment to human rights and its approach to advancing the criminal justice system in line with balanced reformative and humanitarian principles.

He highlighted the leadership’s keenness to create supportive conditions for beneficiaries of the law, thereby contributing to their reintegration into society and enabling them to resume their lives with greater stability and productivity.

He concluded by affirming that the qualitative progress witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain in the reform of the criminal justice system is the result of the royal vision and clear evidence of integration among state institutions in serving the people.

He stressed that the Kingdom is moving forward with steady steps to enhance its regional and international leadership in adopting modern criminal policies and developing reformative programmes that balance the rule of law, the protection of human rights and the sustainability of community stability.