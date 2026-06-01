Kuwait: The State of Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the repeated Iranian attacks, describing them as a dangerous escalation and a direct assault on Kuwait’s security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait said that it considered the attacks as a blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

It said that the attacks pose a serious threat to civilians and vital facilities in the country, warning that their continuation undermines efforts to de-escalate tensions and threatens regional security and stability, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The statement reaffirmed Kuwait’s categorical rejection of such hostile acts and stressed the country’s right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory, holding Iran fully responsible for the attacks in accordance with international law, the UN Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions.