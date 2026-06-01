New York: Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The meeting discussed the latest regional developments, efforts to de-escalate tensions and maintain regional security and stability, the repercussions of Iranian attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain and GCC states, and Iran’s continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on energy security, international trade and the global economy.

They also exchanged views on efforts to support Pakistani mediation aimed at reaching a comprehensive peace agreement to end the conflict between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and to restore maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, thereby contributing to regional security and international peace and security.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the UN Security Council’s role in addressing issues related to global peace and security, supporting United Nations efforts to resolve conflicts through diplomatic solutions and dialogue, promoting sustainable development and strengthening humanitarian work.

They also emphasised the need to address regional challenges and advance efforts to maintain regional security and stability, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international navigation as a priority for international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Jamal Fares Al Ruwaie, Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; Saeed Abdulkhaleq Saeed, Chief of the Coordination and Follow-up Sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the accompanying delegation.