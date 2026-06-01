Almaty, Kazakhstan: BRAVE Combat Federation (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, made a successful return to Kazakhstan on Sunday, May 31 with BRAVE CF 105, in partnership with Alash Pride League. The premium live event featured 14 bouts and took place at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty.

In the main event of BRAVE CF 105, Nicholas “The Saint” Hwende claimed the vacant undisputed BRAVE CF Featherweight World Championship with a dramatic submission victory over interim titleholder Omar “Scorpion” Solomanov.

A former BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion, Hwende faced significant adversity early as Solomanov showcased his elite grappling skills. The Ukrainian repeatedly scored takedowns and threatened with submissions, controlling much of the action through the opening rounds.

Undeterred, the Zimbabwean star gradually shifted the momentum in his favor. Hwende began imposing his own grappling game in the latter stages of the duel. In the fifth round, he locked in a tight D’arce choke that sent Solomanov to sleep, authoring his place in the record books.

With the impressive triumph, Hwende became just the second athlete in BRAVE CF history to achieve two-division World Champion status.

In the co-feature attraction of the evening, Asyljan Tasket gained redemption by knocking out Russian rival Alexey “Suhist” Meshkov in their rematch for the Alash Pride Featherweight Championship. The Kazakh bruiser dictated the pace from the outset, leaning on heavy slams and dominant top control to steadily break down Meshkov. After controlling large stretches of the bout, Tasket closed the show in the fourth round, switching stances before landing a looping left hand that shut the lights out on Meshkov.

Kazakh heavyweight Rassul Khatayev passed a stern test against Russian powerhouse Vladimir Petrenko in a hard-fought three-round matchup. Khatayev established his advantage early with sharp offense and effective pressure, but Petrenko responded strongly in the second round, forcing a competitive battle. In the final frame, Khatayev banked on his clinch work to seal a unanimous decision victory.

Top-ranked flyweight contender Dias “Son of the Steppes” Yerengaipov overcame a determined opposition from short-notice opponent Ryskulbek “Kyrgyzstani Kraken” Ibraimov in their 63.5-kilogram catchweight tiff. Ibraimov enjoyed early success with his wrestling, keeping the Kazakh standout on the defensive. Yerengaipov adjusted as the bout progressed, taking command with his grappling and positional control to earn a unanimous decision on the scorecards.

No. 1-ranked featherweight contender Rauan “Shymyr” Bekbolat emphatically returned to his winning ways, submitting Uzbekistan’s Sardor “Tiger” Khudoyberdiev in the opening round. Khudoyberdiev started aggressively, using his wrestling to dictate the action. Still, Bekbolat managed to capitalize on a brief opening and locked in a triangle choke, forcing the tap and registering his fourth career submission victory.

Kazakhstan’s Zhanibek “Wild” Tynyshtyk delivered a dominant performance against Kyrgyzstan’s Asylbek Rustambek Uulu in their 63-kilogram catchweight duel. Displaying a well-rounded skill set, Tynyshtyk controlled the action from start to finish and consistently kept his opponent on the back foot. He capped off his performance in the third round, fastening a guillotine choke that forced Rustambek Uulu to yield.

Kazakhstan’s Abdurakhman “Saqai” Umirzakov handed Uzbek prospect Asadbek “Golden Boy” Ravshanov a tough setback in their middleweight encounter, delivering a second-round technical knockout victory. Umirzakov was in cruise control from the opening bell and nearly wrapped things up with a rare Suloev Stretch submission. Carrying that momentum into the second frame, he quickly took Ravshanov’s back and unleashed a barrage of unanswered strikes, compelling the referee to intervene and call a halt to the action.

Kazakh light heavyweight Murad “Warrior” Abdurakhmanov made an unforgettable BRAVE CF debut, submitting Kyrgyzstan’s Manas Temirbekov in under five minutes. Abdurakhmanov immediately imposed his wrestling, repeatedly grounding his opponent before latching on an arm-triangle choke. The finish came with only seconds remaining in the opening round.

Representing Bahrain, former IMMAF World Champion Kurban Idrisov preserved his unbeaten professional record at the expense of Kazakh veteran Rustem Kudaybergenov in a 74-kilogram catchweight contest. Utilizing his trademark wrestling and relentless top control, the Team KHK member controlled the action throughout all three rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The main card kicked off with an impressive showing from Kyrgyz lightweight Nizambek Abdrashitov, who delivered a well-rounded display against Armenia’s Artur Arutyunyan. Effective both on the feet and on the mat, Abdrashitov overwhelmed his opponent with constant pressure and a varied attack, earning a convincing unanimous decision win.

BRAVE CF 105 raised the curtains with a high-energy preliminary card, setting the tone for the night with decisive finishes and hard-fought battles. Kazakhstan’s Erkhan “Kara Bala” Zhumabaev went the distance against Brazil’s Eduardo “Curirim” Castro in their 68-kilogram catchweight bout, earning a unanimous decision after a competitive, back-and-forth contest.

In a clash of undefeated lightweights, Kazakh standout Sultan “The Gladiator” Tagiev delivered a statement finish, stopping Kyrgyzstan’s Talant Musakeev in the second round with a powerful body kick.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz featherweight Argen Maratbek Uulu also impressed, edging out hometown favorite Georgiy Maissuradze via unanimous decision after three grueling rounds of attritional action.

Opening the card in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s Kadyrbek Shinbayev made a strong impression, stopping Uzbekistan’s Akhmedov Sharifjon in the second round of their 73-kilogram catchweight bout with a thunderous high kick.