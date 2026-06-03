MANAMA: KPMG and Anthropic announced a global alliance, bringing Anthropic’s frontier AI directly into KPMG’s client delivery platform. The alliance will initially focus on tax clients and private equity firms, enabling clients to build agentic workflows in real time to help drive better outcomes. KPMG will also embed Claude into its PE-focused product offerings, and the two organizations will co-develop new Claude-powered products for portfolio companies.

KPMG and Anthropic will embed cybersecurity, risk, and AI assurance into how AI systems and tools are designed and operated, with teams finding and fixing vulnerabilities and protecting critical systems. All work is guided by the KPMG Trusted AI framework.

“At KPMG, we’re innovating and redefining how work gets done,” Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, KPMG International, said. “This global alliance with Anthropic reflects our shared commitment to responsible AI, prioritizing security, trust, and governance as KPMG firms scale these capabilities to our clients and people around the world.”

“KPMG works in industries where accuracy, accountability, and trust aren’t optional, and they’re applying the same standard to AI. They’re rolling Claude out to 276,000 people across the business and using it for client work in tax and private equity. They’re also bringing it into cybersecurity, where it helps find and fix vulnerabilities. That’s what a firm-wide commitment to AI looks like, and we’re proud to be the partner they chose,” Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic, said.

“AI is transforming the way organizations operate, innovate, and create value. Our global alliance with Anthropic reflects KPMG’s continued commitment to helping clients harness the power of AI responsibly, securely, and with confidence. By combining Anthropic’s advanced AI capabilities with KPMG’s industry experience and trusted approach, we are enabling businesses to accelerate innovation, enhance decision making, and unlock new opportunities for growth across industries,” said Jamal Fakhro, Managing partner, KPMG Bahrain, said.

The alliance brings together Anthropic’s frontier AI, KPMG professionals’ domain experience, and a shared commitment to security and trust in AI.

Claude Cowork and Managed Agents are integrated into KPMG’s global technology platform, built on Microsoft Azure, combining KPMG insights, proprietary tools, and client data in one environment. KPMG professionals already use the platform to build AI tools that support client delivery. With Claude integrated, professionals and clients can work with AI directly within the platform, enabling new capabilities and real time innovation.

Value creation for Private Equity (PE) clients. KPMG will be a preferred consultant for deploying Anthropic AI capabilities to PE clients, helping portfolio companies responsibly use Anthropic AI and agents to drive productivity gains and create new AI-driven products and services.

Modernizing work with Claude. KPMG’s 276,000 global workforce will have access to Anthropic’s Claude suite of AI capabilities, building on the successful adoption of Claude across KPMG’s Advisory, AI and Data Labs and enterprise support teams in the U.S. over the last two years. As part of the strategic alliance, KPMG and Anthropic will help shared clients reimagine their business functions and co-develop AI-enabled product offerings that will solve client challenges in ways that were previously not possible. For example, the new portfolio of offerings for PE clients includes KPMG Blaze, which can embed Claude Code to help clients accelerate IT modernization, cut development lifecycles and enable faster delivery of AI-enabled technology systems.

“Our alliance with Anthropic brings together advanced AI capabilities and deep industry experience to help clients transform with confidence, strengthen operational efficiency, and responsibly accelerate innovation across their businesses. We are excited to take the power of this alliance to solve real client challenges using AI” Manav Prakash, Partner, Head of Management Consulting, KPMG Bahrain, said.