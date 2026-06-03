Kuwait: Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health of the State of Kuwait, announced that the Health Ministry’s hospitals received 63 cases of injuries, seven of which underwent major surgery after the heinous Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport.

The injuries included civilians, airport workers, and travelers, ranging from shrapnel and blast-related wounds to fractures, head injuries, brain hemorrhages, amputations, and smoke inhalation cases, said Al Sanad, according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Dr. Al Sanad added that seven cases have undergone urgent major surgical procedures, in addition to several minor surgeries, while medical teams continue to monitor critical cases requiring intensive care or advanced treatment. He noted that the distribution of patients across multiple hospitals was carried out in accordance with national emergency plans to ensure efficient medical response and optimal use of available clinical and specialist capacities.

The emergency and ambulance teams were deployed immediately to the airport after receiving reports, conducting rapid triage and providing urgent care before transferring patients according to medical priority, he said.

Dr. Al Sanad also confirmed that the health system activated its emergency protocols, including full mobilisation of medical staff, heightened readiness in emergency departments and intensive care units, and coordination across all relevant state agencies.