MANAMA: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued Iranian terrorist attacks on the State of Kuwait, targeting civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport and diplomatic missions, with missile and drone attacks, which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of others.

The ministry said the attacks constitute a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability, a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, a clear violation of the rules of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of good neighbourliness, and a serious breach of Security Council Resolution No. (2817).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Bahrain’s full solidarity with Kuwait and its complete support for the legitimate measures it is taking to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory. It further praised the efficiency of Kuwait’s air defences and their readiness in confronting the repeated and heinous Iranian attacks.

The ministry also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Kuwait, its people, and the family of the victim, wished the injured a speedy recovery, and wished Kuwait and its people continued security, stability, and prosperity.