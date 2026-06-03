Manama: Bahrain Bourse (BHB), in collaboration with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), will host “The Market 2.0: Bahrain 2026” conference on 3 December 2026 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which will discuss the rapidly changing trends in the global economy.

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the event will be held under the theme “Markets in Motion: Powering the Next Era of Trading”, the conference will serve as a leading regional platform bringing together prominent global and regional market participants, financial institutions, regulators, investors, and technology leaders to explore the future of capital markets and the rapidly evolving trading ecosystem.

The conference will address the transformational shifts reshaping financial markets worldwide, with discussions focused on the growing role of technology, data, and next-generation market infrastructure in driving market efficiency, resilience, transparency, and accessibility. Key sessions will cover the modernization of trading platforms, evolving execution strategies, enhanced liquidity access, advancements in market surveillance, and developments in post-trade operations.

The event is expected to attract more than 500 participants, including representatives from regional and international stock exchanges, regulatory authorities, brokerage firms, listed companies, institutional investors, technology providers, and other influential stakeholders shaping the future of the global capital markets industry.

The conference agenda will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and strategic industry conversations addressing some of the most significant trends shaping the future of global capital markets. Discussions will explore the increasing role of automation, artificial intelligence, and real-time market infrastructure in enhancing market resilience, strengthening operational continuity, improving trading efficiency, and supporting long-term market sustainability. The conference will also provide a platform for industry leaders to exchange perspectives on emerging opportunities, regulatory developments, innovation, and the future direction of global trading ecosystems.

“We are honoured to host “The Market 2.0: Bahrain 2026” conference in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The conference reflects Bahrain Bourse’s continued commitment to supporting the development of Bahrain’s capital markets ecosystem and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional financial hub,” Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, said.

“As financial markets continue to evolve rapidly, the conference will provide an important platform for industry leaders, regulators, investors, and technology providers to exchange insights, explore emerging trends, and discuss the future of trading and market infrastructure. Through this initiative, we aim to support innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth across regional and international capital markets.”

“The Market 2.0: Bahrain 2026” has become a strategic platform for advancing the technology agenda of Arab capital markets. As exchanges and market infrastructures adapt to rapid developments in artificial intelligence, automation, data, cloud, surveillance, and post-trade innovation, this event provides a focused forum to discuss how our Arab markets can become more efficient, resilient, connected, and future ready. We are proud to partner once again with Bahrain Bourse in hosting this second consecutive edition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, building on the success of 2025 and the growing importance of technology in shaping the next phase of regional market development,” Rami El Dokany, Secretary General of the Arab Financial Markets, said.