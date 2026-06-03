Paris: Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, attended a working breakfast hosted by His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, at the Élysée Palace, said that Bahrain would continue to seeks economic cooperation with Arab, international partners in economic and investment landscape.

The participants reviewed the latest developments in the global economy and changes in international financial and economic markets. It also discussed opportunities to strengthen economic and investment growth and support sustainable development.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa said that Bahrain is committed to build on its partnerships with Arab and international countries and to enhance cooperation and coordination to support development goals. He said this would help create further quality opportunities that support economic growth and comprehensive development.