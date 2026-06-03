MANAMA: In line with the Interior Ministry’s responsibility to protect national security and community stability, and in light of the investigations and security reports concerning those previously arrested in the case of Iran’s agents in Bahrain linked to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps proxies in Iran, the Interior Ministry announced that 15 individuals were arrested on Wednesday.

Their field operations involve carrying out incitements by attempting to influence citizens, particularly youth, with the aim of pushing them into involvement in acts criminalised by law. They used methods of social infiltration to assign cells to engage in the agendas of illegal entities.

Legal proceedings are underway against those arrested. At the same time, search and investigation operations continue to take necessary action against anyone proven to be involved in these illegal activities or to have committed acts that violate the law.

The Interior Ministry affirms that the movements of these elements were being monitored and followed up on, and that the measures were aimed at protecting the security and safety of all segments of society. The Ministry stresses that it will continue to confront anyone who seeks to undermine civil peace, spread sedition, and incite division within the united Bahraini society.