Manama: Khaleeji Bank has announced the launch of “Sheikha,” an AI-powered smart voice assistant, making Khaleeji the first bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain to enable its clients to conduct natural voice conversations over the phone and obtain banking support and information around the clock.

The new service enables clients to contact the voice assistant through 77540054, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to receive support and assistance in an innovative and seamless manner that meets clients’ evolving needs and expectations. The launch of this service falls within Khaleeji’s strategy to adopt the latest AI-powered digital solutions and smart technologies that contribute to enhancing the quality of banking services and strengthening communication channels with clients through more advanced and interactive methods.

The new voice assistant provides an advanced experience that enables clients to receive support and answer their enquiries at any time. It also serves as a smart channel for engaging clients by collecting their opinions and feedback, while keeping them informed of the latest offers, campaigns, and updates related to the Bank’s products and services.

“The launch of the smart voice assistant comes as part of Khaleeji’s ongoing commitment to developing a more advanced and flexible banking experience by adopting modern technological solutions that contribute to enhancing service efficiency and meeting clients’ changing expectations. This achievement represents an important milestone in the Bank’s digital innovation journey, as it reinforces Khaleeji’s position as the first bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain to enable its clients to conduct natural voice conversations over the phone to obtain banking support and information around the clock. At the Bank, we are keen to continue investing in digital initiatives that support service quality and keep pace with the rapid developments witnessed by the banking sector,” Abdulkarim Mohamed Al Zakari, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Khaleeji Bank, said.

“Digital innovation is one of the key pillars of Khaleeji’s strategy, as we continuously seek to provide smart services and solutions that enhance client engagement and offer them a more convenient and seamless banking experience. The launch of this service reflects the Bank’s approach towards leveraging modern technologies and artificial intelligence to deliver added value to clients and enhance the Khaleeji’s competitiveness in the banking market.”