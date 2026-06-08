MANAMA: Riffa Views International School (RVIS) celebrated the graduation of its eleventh class (Class of 2026) at a ceremony held at the Bahrain National Theatre. The event honoured 23 students who successfully completed their secondary education, marking a significant milestone that represents the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and academic excellence, and preparing them for the next stage of their academic and professional journeys.

The ceremony was an occasion to celebrate the students’ achievements and their academic and personal successes throughout their studies. It also recognized the significant efforts of the parents and faculty members, who played a pivotal role in supporting and empowering the students to achieve their educational goals and aspirations.

The ceremony was attended by the graduates’ parents, families, and friends, along with distinguished guests, members of the Board of Trustees, faculty, and the Riffa Views International School community. The ceremony included speeches by students, video presentations highlighting key moments in their academic journey, and the graduation ceremony itself, culminating in the presentation of diplomas.

The event also featured the “Document of Support and Loyalty” initiative, addressed to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, may God protect him. Through this document, members of the Board of Trustees, students, parents, faculty, administrative staff, and attendees expressed their pride in their nation and its wise leadership, reaffirming their loyalty and belonging to the Kingdom of Bahrain. This embodies the deeply rooted national values that the school strives to instill in its students.

“The Class of 2026 has demonstrated exceptional maturity and determination during their final year at the school. More importantly, they are leaving with the skills, personal qualities, and confidence to succeed in any future path they choose. We are extremely proud of what they have achieved so far and eagerly anticipate their future accomplishments and the even greater heights of success and excellence they will reach,” Michael Donaldson, Principal of Riffa Views International School, said.

“This graduating class exemplifies the values that Riffa Views International School strives to instill in every student, foremost among them academic excellence, integrity, leadership, and community service. We are proud of their remarkable achievements and extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the parents and faculty for their unwavering support throughout their years at the school,” Hisham Abdulrahman Al-Raee, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Riffa Views International School, added.

During the ceremony, student Tejan Harrison received the Excellence Award for achieving the highest cumulative GPA, while student Abdulaziz Zaatari ranked second among all graduates of the graduating class. He was also awarded the Dolphin Award in recognition of his academic excellence, leadership skills, and commitment to serving the school community.

The Class of 2026 embarks on the next stage of their educational and professional journeys, carrying with them the knowledge, skills, and values they acquired throughout their years of study. They draw upon a distinguished international educational experience that reflects Riffa Views International School’s commitment to academic excellence and innovative learning, preparing students capable of succeeding and contributing positively to a changing and interconnected world, while preserving their authentic Bahraini identity and national values.