Manama, Bahrain: Al Hilal Healthcare Group is hosting the 28th edition of the Imam Hussain Blood Donation Campaign, organized by Naim Charity Society under the theme “Al Hussain Malath”, in collaboration with the Central Blood Bank of the Ministry of Health, at Al Hilal Manama Central for the third consecutive year

The Group’s continued hosting of this campaign reflects its strong commitment to social responsibility and its support for healthcare and humanitarian initiatives that promote blood donation awareness and reinforce the values of generosity, solidarity, and community service inspired by the noble legacy of Imam Hussain.

The campaign is being held over two days, with the first day (8th of Muharram) dedicated to female donors and the second day (9th of Muharram) dedicated to male donors. The initiative is conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the Central Blood Bank to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality, and donor care

The campaign was attended by several distinguished medical and community figures, including Dr. Raja Al Nuaimi, Acting Chief of Medical Services; Dr. Fadhel Al Nasheet, Campaign Chairman; Ms. Zahra Salman Isa, Head of the Women’s Committee; and Dr. Nader Awad, along with a number of officials, volunteers, and campaign supporters. During the event, attendees praised the campaign’s humanitarian contribution to supporting the national blood supply and raising public awareness about the importance of blood donation, emphasizing the value of initiatives that promote compassion, community solidarity, and service to others.

“We are proud to continue hosting the Imam Hussain Blood Donation Campaign for the third consecutive year. This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting life-saving healthcare programs that foster a culture of giving and community service. Hosting this campaign is an extension of our humanitarian mission and our dedication to serving the community while supporting the healthcare needs of the Kingdom of Bahrain,” Dr. Sharath Chandran, CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, said.

“This campaign represents an outstanding example of collaboration between community organizations, healthcare providers, and government entities, reflecting the true spirit of community partnership. We are honored to support an initiative that combines humanitarian values with healthcare service while raising awareness about the critical importance of blood donation and its role in saving lives,” Asif Mohamed, Vice President, Business and Strategy at Al Hilal Healthcare Group, added.

He further noted that the Group has mobilized its medical and administrative resources to support the campaign and provide a safe, comfortable, and efficient donation experience for all participants.

This initiative is part of Al Hilal Healthcare Group’s year-round community outreach efforts, reflecting its commitment to supporting healthcare and humanitarian programs that contribute to the well-being of the Bahraini community and promote public health across the Kingdom.