MANAMA: As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting national talent and enhancing the readiness of Bahraini youth for the labour market, Seef Properties announced the launch of the second edition of its “Taasis” training program. This program aims to provide university students with comprehensive professional experience, allowing them to gain firsthand knowledge of the corporate work environment while acquiring the skills necessary for their future careers.

The program builds on the company’s investment in human capital and development of promising national talent by providing high-quality training opportunities that bridge academic knowledge with practical application. It empowers participants to explore various career paths within the real estate, asset management, and shopping mall sectors.

The new edition was launched on the first of July and will run for the duration of two months. Participants will engage in hands-on training within different company departments, gaining insights into operational and administrative functions. They will furthermore benefit from interactive workshops led by company officials, mentorship and career guidance sessions, and direct meetings with executive management, in addition to field visits to Seef Properties’ projects.

“We are proud to continue the Taasis program for the second consecutive year, following the success of its first edition, which reflected the importance of providing qualitative training opportunities for Bahraini youth. The program embodies our commitment to granting national talent practical understanding of the business environment, enhancing their career-readiness and contributing to the Kingdom’s economic development,” Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, said.

“Investing in youth is central to our vision for corporate sustainability. We continue to develop initiatives that provide them with opportunities to learn, experiment, and gain practical experience, enabling them to better build career paths and develop a deeper understanding of the modern business environment.”

“Taasis focuses on broadening participants’ experiences by allowing them to explore various roles within the company and comprehend how these roles contribute to achieving corporate goals. This approach provides a comprehensive understanding of the real estate sector and the competencies required in today’s workplace,” Abeer Al Shaikh, Human Resources and Administrative Manager at Seef Properties, said.

“We are keen to ensure that participants benefit from practical learning experiences and interactions with specialists in various fields. This enriches their professional knowledge, expands their career prospects, and maximises the value of their training.

The program will conclude in a final project where participants will apply their acquired knowledge to address a practical business challenge and present their project to a panel of company experts. Outstanding participants will be recognised, demonstrating their professional and personal development, while reinforcing the role of Taasis as an effective platform for nurturing national talent.

Seef Properties is a leading real estate developer in Bahrain, with a diverse portfolio of commercial, leisure, and residential projects that contribute to economic growth and enhance the quality of life in the Kingdom. The company remains committed to supporting community, educational, sports, and cultural initiatives as part of its dedication to the welfare of Bahraini society.