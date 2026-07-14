MANAMA: Bahrain Bourse (BHB) announced that as of Wednesday, 15th of July 2026, and according to the invitation announced by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Bahraini and Non-Bahraini investors can directly subscribe through the primary market of BHB in the Government Development Bond Issue 47 (BHD 200 million) that has been issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of Bahrain by executing their orders through registered brokers at Bahrain Bourse. Thereafter, investors will be able to trade the Bond on the secondary market at BHB once listed, which is expected to be on 2nd August 2026.

Bahrain Bourse specified that the subscription period through the registered brokers will be on Wednesday, 15th of July 2026 from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. The minimum subscription size is 500 bond per subscriber.

The BHD 200 million Bond issued at a par value of BHD 1 each on the 19th of July 2026 for a period of 2 years maturing on the 19th of July 2028. The annual fixed return on these securities is 7.00%, and will be paid bi-annually on 19th of January and 19th of July every year throughout the period of this issue, commencing on 19th of January 2027 up to and including the Maturity Date.

The Central Bank of Bahrain issued the Government Development Bond on behalf of the Government of Bahrain. The Government of Bahrain directly guarantees the Bond securities.