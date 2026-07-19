MANAMA: The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through unlawful missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The General Command said that, with firm resolve and a high state of combat readiness, the Bahrain Defence Force’s air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks on the morning of Sunday, July 19.

The General Command confirmed that all its services and units remain at the highest levels of readiness and fully defensive preparedness to protect the Kingdom. It urged the public to exercise caution, avoid approaching or handling any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the Iranian attacks, and report them immediately.

The General Command said that personnel of the Royal Field Engineering Unit remain on full alert to safely handle and neutralise such objects, ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents. It stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force also expressed its pride in the advanced combat readiness and exceptional vigilance demonstrated by its personnel in carrying out their sacred duty to defend the nation.