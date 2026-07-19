Manama: Gulf Air, which is participating in Youth City 2030, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in cooperation with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), said that it is reflective of airline’s continued support for national initiatives that empower Bahraini youth.

The airline is offering an interactive experience highlighting the aviation sector and introducing participants to career opportunities and future specialisations within the industry.

Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth Affairs, said Gulf Air’s participation reflects effective cooperation between the public and private sectors in investing in Bahraini youth. She said introducing young people to key economic sectors, particularly aviation, broadens their career awareness and opens new pathways aligned with future labour market needs.

The minister added that Youth City 2030 continues to attract leading national partners from various sectors to provide high-quality training and interactive experiences that enhance young people’s readiness for the labour market and expose them to professional best practices. She said the partnership with Gulf Air reflects the commitment of national institutions to preparing a qualified generation equipped with the skills and ambition needed to support the national economy and achieve the goals of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Khalid Hussain Taqi, Chairman of Gulf Air Group, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting national initiatives that empower Bahraini youth and strengthen their readiness for the future by introducing them to career opportunities in the aviation sector and contributing to the development of national talent.

Taqi said Youth City 2030 is a leading national initiative that reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to investing in youth, enhancing their capabilities, and promoting creativity and innovation to prepare a generation capable of meeting future requirements and contributing to national development.

He added that Gulf Air continues to invest in national talent by supporting development and training programmes, promoting continuous learning, and enabling young people to acquire the skills and experience needed to contribute to the growth of the aviation sector and the wider economy, in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.