Manama: A high-powered meeting of the GCC reviewed the the study on establishing a joint GCC fund for scientific research and innovation and a joint GCC centre for scientific research and innovation.

This came as the Kingdom of Bahrain’s presidency of the 46th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Diana Abdulkareem Al Jahromi, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council (HEC), chaired the sixth meeting of the Permanent Committee of Scientific Research and Innovation Officials of the GCC states.

The meeting was organised by the GCC General Secretariat, represented by the Human and Environment Affairs Sector, and attended by scientific research and innovation officials and undersecretaries from GCC member states, as well as Dr. Mohammed Falah Al Rashidi, Head of the Human and Environment Affairs Sector at the GCC General Secretariat.

Dr. Al Jahromi underscored the importance of continuing to strengthen joint GCC action in the fields of scientific research and innovation, noting that the sector represents a key pillar for supporting sustainable development, building a knowledge-based economy and enhancing the competitiveness of GCC states.

She said that scientific research and innovation are fundamental pillars for advancing sustainable development, building knowledge-based economies and improving the competitiveness of GCC states through the unification of research efforts, strengthening integration among member states and directing capabilities towards shared scientific and development priorities with sustainable impact. Participants also discussed the study’s various technical and organisational aspects to reach an integrated framework that takes into account the priorities and needs of member states and strengthens the scientific research and innovation ecosystem at the GCC level.