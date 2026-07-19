Manama: Sahar Rashid Al Mannai, Chief Executive Officer of the Social Insurance Organisation (SIO), visited Youth City 2030, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in cooperation with its strategic partner, the Labour Fund (Tamkeen).

Al Mannai was accompanied by Marwan Fouad Kamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, on a tour of Youth City 2030, where she was briefed on the training programmes and workshops offered in leadership and entrepreneurship, media and digital innovation, arts and culture, science and technology, and the Summer Sports City. She was also briefed on the integrated training environment the city provides to develop the skills of Bahraini youth and prepare them for future requirements.

The visit also included a tour of the Social Insurance Organisation’s platform, where Al Mannai reviewed the organisation’s awareness services and initiatives aimed at promoting social insurance awareness among young people and increasing their understanding of their insurance rights and obligations.

Al Mannai said that Youth City 2030 represents a leading national platform for empowering young people and developing their capabilities. She commended the diversity of its programmes and partnerships, which contribute to preparing a generation capable of supporting Bahrain’s development. She noted that the organisation’s participation in the city will help familiarise young people with its mission and services and promote social insurance awareness through an interactive approach that helps them plan their future careers.

She commended the efforts of the Ministry of Youth Affairs in organising the national event and the opportunities it provides to enhance young people’s awareness of various sectors, including social insurance, supporting their readiness for the labour market and helping them build their future careers.