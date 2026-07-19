Manama: The Kingdom of Bahrain has established its position as a leading model in respecting religious and cultural diversity, empowering young people, and strengthening their role in promoting a culture of peace, mutual understanding, and dialogue among civilisations.

This was stated by Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the KHGC, while commenting on the launch of the second edition of the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance (KHGC) of the King Hamad Leadership in Coexistence Programme, organised in partnership with Faith in Leadership and the 1928 Institute affiliated with the University of Oxford.

He noted that this progress is guided by the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to advance the values of coexistence and tolerance among civilisations, cultures and religions.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed expressed pride in the participation of a distinguished group of young people and professionals in the specialised academic programme, which contributes to developing a generation of emerging leaders capable of translating the values of coexistence and tolerance into practical approaches that support the development of more cohesive, stable and peaceful societies.

He noted that the participation of several graduates of the programme’s first edition, who completed the Train-the-Trainer track, in delivering a number of the training sessions reflects the programme’s continued success in developing sustainable leadership capabilities and facilitating the transfer of knowledge and expertise to new generations.

The programme features interactive sessions and practical applications in dialogue management, effective communication, pluralism, countering hate speech, and developing practical initiatives that strengthen social cohesion and reinforce the values of coexistence and mutual respect at the regional and international levels.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed reaffirmed the KHGC’s commitment to promoting a culture of peace, dialogue and mutual respect, investing in young people, and equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to ensure the sustainability of these values and expand their impact across institutions and societies through sustainable policies and practices.