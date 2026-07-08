MANAMA: The Board of Directors of Bahrain Bourse (BHB), which held its second meeting for the year 2026 on Wednesday, Chaired by Yusef Abdulla Al-Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain and reviewed the key plans and initiatives set for implementation in the coming period, in alignment with the strategic objectives of the Capital Markets Development Plan (2026–2028) – “Elevate”. The plan aims to advance Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem, deliver world-class services to all stakeholders, strengthen market competitiveness and align with regional and global standards, foster agility to navigate dynamic market conditions, and expand and diversify investment opportunities locally and regionally.

The Board also discussed the topics on the agenda and reviewed the operational plan progress report as of June 2026, in addition to updates on ongoing strategic projects and initiatives. These included the Investor Relations Guidelines, which aims to enhance transparency levels and enable listed companies to strengthen and develop their relations with investors.

As part of Bahrain Bourse’s commitment to strengthening governance and risk management frameworks, the Board approved updates to internal policies related to risk management to ensure alignment with business requirements and institutional best practices. The Board also endorsed a proposed amendment to the Bourse’s organizational structure to support operational efficiency and enhance its ability to execute strategic priorities during the next phase.

The Board of Directors reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the implementation of initiatives and projects that support the growth and development of the Bahraini capital market and further strengthen Bahrain Bourse’s position as an attractive regional financial and investment hub.