Manama, Bahrain: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced its updated operating hours across its branch network.

As per the new schedule, the Bank’s Airport branch will operate every day from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm. The Atrium Mall branch will be open from Sunday to Wednesday between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, and on Thursday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Seef Mall branch will operate from Saturday to Tuesday between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm, and on Wednesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

NBB’s Main Branch, along with the Hidd, Madinat Khalifa, Al Estiqlal Highway, Jidhafs, Souq Waqef, Riffa Souq, and Salmaniya branches will serve customers from Sunday to Wednesday between 7:30 am and 3:00 pm, and on Thursday from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the Bank’s Budaiya Highway, Sitra, Al Muthanna Road, Isa Town, Central Market, Hamad Town, Riffa Bokowarah, Muharraq Souq, and Exhibition Avenue branches will operate from Saturday to Tuesday between 7:30 am and 3:00 pm, and on Wednesday from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm.

Customers are encouraged to check NBB’s official website and digital channels for the latest branch timings before visiting.