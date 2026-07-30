Manama: Rawan bint Najeeb Tawfeeqi, Minister of Youth Affairs, said Youth City 2030 reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision of investing in young people by equipping them with the skills and opportunities needed to contribute to national development.

The minister highlighted the care and support extended to Bahraini youth by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, noting that it reflects a national vision that places young people at the centre of development and recognises them as the Kingdom’s greatest asset and a key driver of future progress.

She said the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have strengthened the youth sector through initiatives that enhance young people’s readiness and equip them with future skills aligned with the comprehensive development process and the needs of the national economy.

Minister Tawfiqi added that the continued growth and success of Youth City 2030 reflect the support of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, in advancing youth empowerment and fostering an environment that encourages initiative and excellence.

The remarks were made during the minister’s tour of Youth City 2030, accompanied by a number of ministers and senior officials. They reviewed the training programmes, specialised workshops and accompanying activities, and were briefed on the initiatives hosted by the city and their role in developing youth skills and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The minister said Youth City 2030, in its largest edition since its launch, has become a leading national platform for preparing Bahraini youth through specialised training programmes and partnerships with national and international organisations. She added that the initiative combines knowledge with practical experience to prepare qualified national talent capable of keeping pace with change and creating new opportunities.

The tour was attended by Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture; Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications; Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan, Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs; Dr. Jaleela bint Al Sayed Jawad Hassan, Minister of Health; Nawaf bin Mohammed Al Maawda, Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Lieutenant General Tariq Al Hassan, Chief of Police; and Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, Chief Executive Officer of the General Sports Authority.

During the tour, the ministers and officials visited several of the city’s training centres, reviewed youth projects and met participants to learn about their experiences and the skills they had acquired.

Minister Tawfiqi expressed her appreciation for the visit, noting that it reflected the integration of government efforts to support young people and the Kingdom’s commitment to investing in people as the foundation of sustainable development.

The ministers and officials commended the quality and diversity of the programmes, describing Youth City 2030 as a successful national model for preparing and empowering young people, fostering innovation and equipping them to contribute to the Kingdom’s future development.