Manama: The National Resilience Documentation Committee held its regular meeting, chaired by Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat), and Chairman of the Committee.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed said the Royal directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa provide the guiding framework for the committee’s work in preserving the national memory and consolidating Bahrain’s authentic national narrative, reflecting the Kingdom’s resilience, societal cohesion and national unity.

He noted that His Majesty’s emphasis on preserving the national memory places a national responsibility on the committee to produce comprehensive documentation that reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain’s resilience, the efficiency of its institutions and its ability to safeguard national achievements, while providing future generations with a documented record of one of the Kingdom’s most significant milestones of national resilience.

The Chairman added that the National Resilience documentation record will serve as a historical reference preserving national achievements and promoting awareness of the values of resilience, solidarity and national unity under the comprehensive development process led by His Majesty the King and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The committee reviewed progress on approved national initiatives and projects, as well as presentations on the level of achievement across the various documentation tracks. It also reviewed the high level of coordination among the relevant entities to ensure comprehensive documentation of facts and evidence, reflecting the efficiency of national institutions in responding to the Iranian attacks while continuing development efforts and safeguarding national achievements under all circumstances.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed affirmed that the committee will continue carrying out its national mandate in line with the Royal directives, with the aim of completing the project in a manner that reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain’s standing and history and reinforces the values of loyalty, belonging and national unity, ensuring that the National Resilience remains a lasting testament to the Kingdom’s strength and resilience.