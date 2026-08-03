Manama: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has officially launched its multi-currency debit card feature, a seamless, convenient, and accessible solution that empowers customers to manage and spend in multiple currencies directly through the NBB App. Available on Express Saver savings account debit cards, the feature enables account holders to link up to eight foreign currencies to a single card, providing a smarter, more flexible, and hassle-free way to spend abroad and shop online while enjoying greater control over their finances.

Tailored for frequent travellers and students studying abroad, the Multi-Currency Debit Card feature enables seamless spending in local currencies of different countries, such as the US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, and major GCC currencies such as the Saudi Riyal, Qatari Riyal, Omani Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, and UAE Dirham. This feature has been designed through the app to provide a smoother and more convenient digital financial experience wherever they are. Customers can instantly fund in local currency, link it to their Debit Card, enabling travelers or students abroad to pay directly without the need for currency conversion or incurring local exchange fees.

“Today’s travellers and students studying abroad need banking solutions that move with them across borders and currencies. With our multi-currency feature, clients can manage and spend in multiple currencies through a single debit card, allowing them to pay like a local abroad, enjoy greater convenience and maintain better control over their finances all through the App,” Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive, Retail Banking at NBB, said.

This launch reflects NBB’s ongoing focus on enhancing customer convenience, driving digital adoption, and reinforcing its position as a leading innovator in retail banking. The multi-currency feature is available now through the NBB App for Express Saver savings account debit cardholders, with no need for a card replacement.