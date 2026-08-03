Muharraq: Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport, has announced the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Janahi as Chief Executive Officer, effective 2nd of August 2026.

Khalid Hussain Taqi, Chairman of Bahrain Airport Company, affirmed that Ahmed Janahi possesses extensive experience and a deep understanding of the aviation sector and airport operations. He expressed confidence in Mr. Janahi’s ability to continue advancing the company’s performance, enhancing its operational efficiency, further improving the passenger experience, and supporting the delivery of its strategic priorities.

Ahmed Mohamed Janahi expressed his appreciation for the confidence placed in him, affirming his commitment to working closely with the Board of Directors, the company’s team and its partners to build on the achievements made to date, further strengthen safety and operational efficiency, enhance the passenger experience, reinforce the position of Bahrain International Airport, and support the implementation of the Kingdom’s National Aviation Strategy.

Ahmed Mohamed Janahi has more than 20 years of experience in the aviation sector, spanning airport operations, airline operations, safety, crisis management, compliance and corporate transformation. Prior to his appointment, he served as Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Airport Operations Officer at Bahrain Airport Company, where he oversaw airport operations, safety and crisis management, while coordinating with strategic partners at Bahrain International Airport. He also previously held senior leadership positions at Oman Air and Gulf Air, contributing to corporate transformation initiatives and operational development, in addition to serving on the Boards of Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) and Sabre Travel Network Middle East.

This appointment reflects Bahrain Airport Company’s continued commitment to empowering national talent to lead the next phase of the airport’s development, enhance its operational efficiency, and further strengthen Bahrain International Airport’s position as a leading regional aviation hub.