Bahrain Clear, a fully owned subsidiary of Bahrain Bourse, announced the adoption of enhanced Bahrain Clear Rules following approval by its Board of Directors and the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). The enhanced rules establish a comprehensive framework governing clearing, settlement, depository, custody, pre-trade and post-trade services across Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem.

The enhanced rules mark a significant milestone in the ongoing development of Bahrain’s capital market infrastructure and strongly align with the recently unveiled comprehensive Capital Market Development Plan 2026-2028 “Elevate” aimed at elevating the market and forms an integral part of Bahrain Bourse’s key strategic pillars which focuses on enhancing issuer and investor engagement.

By modernizing its environment and infrastructure, Bahrain Clear aims to improve operational efficiency, strengthen investor protection, and align local market standards with global best practices. The enhanced rules provide an integrated operational framework covering areas including but not limited to the membership requirements, risk management mechanisms, corporate actions processing, dispute resolution, and Guarantee Fund.

At the core of the rules is the introduction of a strengthened risk management structure that enhances Bahrain Clear’s ability to support the orderly settlement of securities transactions and safeguard market integrity. This includes liquidity reserve arrangements, trading cap. controls, and clearly defined default management procedures designed to mitigate settlement risk and promote the continuity and resilience of post-trade operations.

The rules also enhance operational efficiency through clearly defined clearing and settlement processes under a T+2 settlement cycle, standardized settlement bank arrangements, robust netting mechanisms, and a centralized securities registry structure that supports the secure maintenance and transfer of securities ownership.

In addition, the rules introduce enhanced requirements relating to governance, capital adequacy, client asset segregation, transparency, regulatory reporting, business continuity, anti-money laundering controls, and operational risk management, further strengthening the protection of investors and market participants.

The enhanced rules reinforce Bahrain Clear’s role as a trusted financial market infrastructure institution by establishing a clear operating environment for clearing members, custodians, issuers, and investors, while supporting greater confidence, efficiency, and transparency across the pre-trade and post-trade value chain.

“The implementation of Bahrain Clear Rules represents a defining milestone in the evolution of Bahrain’s capital market infrastructure. The rules provide a modern and resilient foundation by strengthening risk management, enhancing investor protection, and increasing operational efficiency across the market,” Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chairman of Bahrain Clear.

“As Bahrain’s post-trade infrastructure provider, our role extends beyond securities settlement and safekeeping to fostering a trusted, efficient marketplace for sustainable capital formation. These rules position Bahrain Clear to meet the evolving needs of market participants while supporting Bahrain’s long-term vision of maintaining a competitive, innovative and internationally connected financial sector,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

The rules additionally introduce enhanced depository provisions governing securities ownership records, securities transfers, corporate actions administration, shareholder services, and dividend distributions, contributing to a more efficient and transparent experience for issuers and investors alike.

Furthermore, these rules establish comprehensive disciplinary, complaints management, dispute resolution, and arbitration mechanisms aimed at maintaining high standards of market conduct and reinforcing confidence in Bahrain’s regulatory environment.

Bahrain Clear will continue to collaborate closely with market participants, regulators, issuers, custodians, and clearing members to ensure effective implementation of the enhanced rules while supporting future market development initiatives and the continued advancement of Bahrain’s capital market infrastructure.

Bahrain Clear is a fully owned subsidiary of Bahrain Bourse with a disclosed capital of 5 million Bahraini Dinars, and a paid-up capital of 1 million Bahraini Dinars. Bahrain Clear is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a ‘Clearing, Settlement, and Depository House’ offering pre- and post-trade services to investors. Bahrain Clear’s service offering includes related services of securities transactions depository, clearing, settlement, central registry and registration.