Manama: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced a strategic partnership with Iron Mountain, a global leader in information management, to strengthen its enterprise digital solutions portfolio and support organizations across the Kingdom in their digital transformation journey starting with documents digitization.

The partnership reinforces stc Bahrain’s commitment to delivering secure, innovative, and future-ready solutions that help businesses enhance efficiency, protect critical information, and unlock greater value from their data and information assets.

Through this collaboration, stc Bahrain will combine its advanced digital infrastructure, enterprise expertise, and local market leadership with Iron Mountain’s global capabilities in information management and digital transformation. The partnership will support businesses in Bahrain with solutions designed to improve information governance, enhance data security, reduce operational risks, and enable more efficient access to business-critical information.

“stc Bahrain remains committed to enabling digital transformation across the Kingdom through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions. Our collaboration with Iron Mountain strengthens our ability to support organizations in managing, protecting, and unlocking the value of their information in a secure and efficient way, while contributing to Bahrain’s vision for a smarter, more connected digital economy,” Hisham Mustafa, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at stc Bahrain, said.

“We are pleased to announce a new strategic collaboration with stc Bahrain, marking a significant milestone in advancing digital transformation across the Kingdom. By combining Iron Mountain’s deep expertise in information management with stc Bahrain’s robust technological infrastructure, this partnership sets a new benchmark for operational excellence and innovation in the region,” Mohammad Alsaleh, Commercial Manager Bahrain at Iron Mountain, said.

“Together with stc Bahrain, we are committed to delivering innovative, future-ready solutions that empower businesses to manage their data with greater efficiency and security — supporting Bahrain’s vision for a thriving, data-driven economy. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to enabling secure, intelligent digital transformation for enterprises across the region, further strengthening Iron Mountain’s position as a trusted partner in the Kingdom’s digital journey.”