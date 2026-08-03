MANAMA: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has achieved another significant safety milestone by becoming the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East to join the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) Accredited Training Scheme (ATS), cementing its position as an industry leader in workplace safety, operational excellence and workforce development.

The achievement places Alba among the region’s pioneering organisations authorised to deliver LEEA-approved training programmes and issue internationally recognised certifications to employees who successfully complete the training. The programmes are designed to strengthen the competencies of crane operators and personnel involved in lifting operations while ensuring alignment with globally recognised safety standards and best practices.

“Safety is more than just a priority at Alba; it is a core value that underpins every aspect of our operations. Becoming the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East to join LEEA’s Accredited Training Scheme reflects our commitment to developing highly skilled personnel, adopting international best practices and setting new benchmarks for safety excellence across the industry. This achievement further strengthens our capability to provide world-class training while ensuring the highest standards of safety for our employees and contractors,” Ali Al Baqali, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

“Competence is at the heart of safe lifting operations, and Alba’s achievement of approval under LEEA’s Accredited Training Scheme demonstrates its commitment to developing the knowledge and capability of its workforce. Alba is the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East to receive this specific ATS approval, which permits the delivery of specified LEEA-approved training exclusively to its own employees and within the scope agreed with LEEA. We are pleased to support Alba’s investment in internal workforce development and its commitment to safety, competence, professionalism and continuous improvement in lifting operations,” Dr. Ross Moloney, the Chief Executive Officer of LEEA, said.

This accreditation supports Alba’s vision of embedding a proactive safety culture across its operations by enhancing workforce capability, reducing operational risks and elevating standards in critical lifting activities.