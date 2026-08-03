Manama: Zain Bahrain B.S.C., the leading Bahraini provider of innovative technologies and digital lifestyle services, has announced the completion of its 100% acquisition of Infonas W.L.L. and the appointment of Ali Mustafa as Chief Executive Officer of Infonas, a leading provider of innovative ICT solutions for enterprises and global carriers, with ownership of international cable systems across the region.

Ali Mustafa has over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, with a wide range of experience covering areas of B2B, Wholesale, International Business, Roaming and Regulatory. He joined Zain Bahrain in June 2015 to lead the Wholesale, Roaming and Regulatory functions and has led the growth of the B2B segment since 2018. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management, along with an associate diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bahrain.

The appointment underscores Zain Bahrain’s commitment to developing strong leadership from within and creating meaningful growth opportunities that advance both its people and long-term business ambitions. It also represents a key milestone in delivering Zain Group’s 4WARD – Progress with Purpose strategy, accelerating the company’s expansion in technology and digital solutions and strengthening its position as a trusted partner for businesses and government entities.