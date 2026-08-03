Manama: Diyar Al Muharraq, the leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the completion of secondary infrastructure works on Al Wasem. This milestone underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing its integrated residential developments across the North Islands and creating modern communities that respond to the evolving needs of its residents.

Throughout the project, AECOM served as the engineering consultant, while Al Ahlia Contracting Company conducted the infrastructure works, in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

“The completion of secondary infrastructure works on Al Wasem marks an important milestone in our efforts to develop integrated residential projects across Diyar Al Muharraq. We would like to extend our appreciation to our partners for delivering this phase within the set timeline and in line with the highest quality benchmarks. We remain focused on creating modern communities that offer an elevated quality of life and are equipped to meet the future needs of our valued residents,” Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said.

Strategically located within the North Islands of Diyar Al Muharraq, Al Wasem boasts a diverse selection of residential plots designed for families. The development includes more than 55 waterfront plots with areas starting from approximately 360 square meters and over 80 inland plots from around 300 square meters, enabling buyers to choose residences that provide privacy and comfort with distinctive views.

Residents will also enjoy easy access to facilities such as a mosque and community center, reinforcing the benefits of integrated living and supporting the development of an interconnected community.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the Kingdom of Bahrain, renowned for its premium living standards and commitment to preserving core Bahraini family values. The development features a broad spectrum of sophisticated residential solutions complemented by unique housing, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities to present a future-forward model of connected urban lifestyle.