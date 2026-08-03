Manama: Arab Bank Group said that during the first half of 2026, with 7% increase in net income after tax reaching $570.9 million as compared to $535.3 million for the same period last year. The Group maintained its strong capital base with a total equity of $13.5 billion.

The Group’s Assets grew by 7% to reach $80.3 billion, loans of $42.1 billion showed growth by 6%, and deposits grew by 6% to reach $58.8 billion.

Sabih Masri, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said that the Group’s sustained positive performance in the first half of 2026, achieved despite continuing regional and global uncertainty, reflects the strength of the bank’s strategy and the soundness of its fundamentals. Mr. Masri added that the bank continues to monitor regional development with vigilance and discipline, managing risk proactively while preserving the strength of its balance sheet and delivering solid, sustainable returns to shareholders.

Masri also emphasized Arab Bank’s strong commitment to expanding and strengthening its presence across its operating markets, particularly in regions witnessing positive developments and promising business opportunities. He highlighted several key initiatives, including the reactivation of the Bank’s operations in Syria, launching of the Islamic window in Algeria and building its franchise in the Iraqi market. At the same time, the Bank continues to enhance its wealth management offering across the Group by leveraging Arab Bank Switzerland center of excellence.

Randa Sadik, Chief Executive Officer, said that Arab Bank Group’s underlying performance continues to be strong, with first half results showing of 3% increase in revenue, driven by robust growth in nonfunded income, resulting growth in net income by 7%. She further noted that the Group has maintained solid balance sheet growth of 7%, reflecting its ongoing focus on financial strength and sustainable growth. This performance underscores the Group’s commitment to delivering consistent value and supporting long-term business objectives.

Ms. Sadik emphasized that the bank remains focused on maintaining high liquidity and preserving its high asset quality. The Group’s loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 72% and credit provisions held against non-performing loans continue to exceed 100%. Arab Bank Group maintains a strong capital base that is predominantly composed of common equity with a capital adequacy ratio of 17.3%.

She highlighted the bank’s ongoing efforts to develop innovative digital products and services that anticipate the evolving needs of its customers across diverse sectors and markets, ensuring the bank remains agile and responsive in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank has received the “Best Bank in the Middle East 2026” award from New York-based Global Finance magazine, a testament to its leading position in the regional banking sector.