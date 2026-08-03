Manama: Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has concluded the third edition of its “Take-Off” summer programme, furthering its commitment to youth development through one of its key corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Designed for young people between the ages of 15 and 18, the program introduced students to the diverse disciplines within ground handling services while deepening their understanding of the interconnected functions that support the aviation industry.

Over two weeks packed with interactive activities, the participants were immersed in workshops aimed at strengthening their personal and professional capabilities. They also completed field visits to several strategic units at the Bahrain International Airport, including passenger services, air operations, catering, and cargo. These experiences offered a first-hand view of the working environment and the coordination required across each area.

“The successful completion of the third ‘Take-Off’ program reflects our firm belief in the importance of investing in young Bahraini talent, as it is an integral part of our corporate social responsibility mandate. Empowering youth is of utmost priority for us. By bringing students into an operational environment where they can learn directly from industry professionals, we are helping transform classroom knowledge into practical understanding while paving the way for promising career opportunities awaiting them,” Abubakr Mohamed, Chief Human Capital Officer at BAS, said.

Throughout the experience, the attendees engaged directly with aviation specialists and gained valuable insight into the procedures, responsibilities, and daily activities that contribute to efficient operations and passenger safety. The initiative concluded with a recognition ceremony during which certificates were presented to the students in appreciation for their commitment and active participation across the different phases of the program.