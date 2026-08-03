Manama: Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions that simplify money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the successful conclusion of a summer camp organised in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain and Mastercard.

The initiative reflects BisB’s commitment to creating a lasting impact in the community by equipping Bahraini youth with practical financial and digital skills. Through a learning experience centred on innovation, financial literacy and digital safety, the camp helped prepare students for the demands of the future.

Held over two weeks, the camp offered middle school students an integrated learning experience combining interactive workshops with practical activities based on participation and experimentation. Students explored the fundamentals of digital transformation in banking, the responsible and secure use of payment cards, and digital safety. Creative and educational challenges also strengthened their capabilities in innovation, problem-solving and teamwork.

The programme also featured field visits to several national institutions, including the Ministry of Health, the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), and the University Medical Centre at King Abdullah Medical City. The visits introduced students to the work of these vital sectors and provided insight into professional environments and workplace practices.

The camp concluded with a ceremony at which certificates of participation were presented and outstanding students were honoured. The winners of the intensive entrepreneurship programme were also announced in recognition of their achievements and the excellence they demonstrated throughout the programme.

“Our investment in youth is grounded in the belief that meaningful impact begins with knowledge and grows when that knowledge becomes skill, confidence, and the ability to make more informed financial and digital decisions. This camp reflects our approach to creating lasting impact through practical initiatives that respond to the needs of the next generation. We are proud to collaborate with INJAZ Bahrain and Mastercard in providing an early learning experience that brings together education, application and innovation, while helping prepare national talent to meet future demands and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s development,” Fatema AlAlawi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said.

“We are proud to have worked with BisB and Mastercard to deliver a programme shaped around the knowledge and capabilities young people will need in the years ahead. By combining classroom learning with practical application, the camp inspired students to discover their strengths, develop self-confidence, and approach challenges creatively as they explore their full potential,” Hana Sarwani, Chief Executive Officer of INJAZ Bahrain, added.

“BisB continues to advance community initiatives under its lasting-impact approach, supporting education, financial inclusion and the development of national talent. Through purposeful partnerships that bring together the banking sector, educational institutions and financial technology companies, the Bank seeks to translate knowledge into tangible, sustainable impact and help equip a new generation to build a more prosperous future for the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the bank statement, added.