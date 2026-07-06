Manama: A delegation from the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), led by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, has commenced a five-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK) as a part of its ongoing international outreach efforts to strengthen economic ties, deepen investor engagement, and showcase the Kingdom as a resilient destination for investment. The visit’s agenda features a series of high-level meetings, investor roundtables, and engagements with business leaders and industry stakeholders across key priority sectors

The recent UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement signed earlier this year represents a significant milestone in the trade relations between the two regional blocs and is expected to enhance market access for goods and services and create new investment pathways for businesses operating across both regions. Further building on the longstanding economic partnership between Bahrain and the UK, as both countries explore new opportunities for collaboration, the programme underscores Bahrain EDB’s commitment to fostering strategic international partnerships that support the Kingdom’s economic development objectives. Discussions throughout the visit will highlight Bahrain’s agile, business-friendly environment, highly connected economy, and role as a gateway to regional markets.