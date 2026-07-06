MANAMA: Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain met with the Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Yusef Abdulla Al-Yusef, and Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, to discuss regulatory enhancement initiatives aimed at supporting the implementation of Bahrain’s Capital Markets Development Plan 2026-2028 “Elevate”, thereby reinforcing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a leading regional financial center and enhancing the competitiveness and efficiency of the Kingdom’s capital markets ecosystem.

Governor CBB reaffirmed the Central Bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives and efforts that aimed at developing and enhancing the Kingdom’s capital markets through a progressive regulatory framework that is aligned with international best practices and strengthens the efficiency and competitiveness of the financial markets. He also emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration among all relevant stakeholders to achieve the strategic objectives of the financial services sector and further reinforce the Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a leading financial hub.

Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Yusef Abdulla Al-Yusef expressed appreciation for the Central Bank’s ongoing efforts in advancing Bahrain’s financial sector, noting that regulatory enhancement remains a critical enabler for achieving the objectives of the Capital Markets Development Plan 2026-2028 “Elevate”.

During the discussion, both parties exchanged views on key initiatives designed to support the continued development of Bahrain’s capital markets, including measures to facilitate investment, broaden market participation, enhance market liquidity and efficiency, and strengthen investor confidence. The meeting also highlighted the importance of maintaining a regulatory environment that balances innovation and growth with robust governance and market integrity in line with international standards.

The meeting focused on opportunities to enhance the regulatory framework governing capital market activities, with particular emphasis on fostering market growth, increasing competitiveness, promoting innovation, and aligning regulatory practices with international standards and evolving market needs.