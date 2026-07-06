Manama: Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, received Choi Byoung-sun, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The meeting highlighted the strong and growing ties between Bahrain and Korea, particularly in the industrial, trade, and investment sectors.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

For his part, the ambassador praised the continued progress of Bahraini–Korean relations and expressed his country’s commitment to deepening cooperation and promoting the exchange of expertise for the mutual benefit of both nations.