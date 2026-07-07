Manama, Bahrain: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, hosted the closing ceremony of the Entaliq with INJAZ programme. Organised at the NBB Auditorium at INJAZ Bahrain Headquarters, the event brought together members of the Bank’s Executive Management Team, mentors, representatives from relevant departments, and INJAZ Bahrain leadership to celebrate the progress of student-led ventures developed through the programme. The event focused on the 2025 and 2026 batches, who presented their business concepts, development journeys, and future to the attendees.

This year’s cohort featured projects with direct relevance to key areas of focus for NBB, including sustainability, technology, accessibility, and community impact. The teams showcased Link, a device designed to extract humidity from the air and convert it into drinkable water; Simply Sign, a sign language translation programme that converts gestures into voice and voice into gestures; and Sporsista, a community platform developed to support women’s participation in sports across Bahrain.

The event also invited last year’s participants to highlight the progress of their projects, including ForNature, which transforms recycled paper into furniture; Tech-Nik, a solar-powered mobile phone charging solution; and Crooz, an application that rewards users for safe driving. Their development from early-stage ideas into more structured ventures reflects the programme’s role in supporting young entrepreneurs as they refine practical solutions with potential for wider market application. Through its collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, the Bank continues to invest in initiatives that equip youth with entrepreneurial skills, exposure to business mentorship, and access to opportunities where their ideas can be assessed and advanced for implementation