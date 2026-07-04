MANAMA: The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, in collaboration with Zayed National Museum, will organise a cultural event on Saturday, 4 July 2026, at 7 PM at the Bahrain National Museum. The event will feature a presentation entitled “Zayed National Museum: Celebrating the Ancient Ties Between Magan & Dilmun”, followed by a screening of the documentary “A Bronze Age Boat Sails Again”. The public is invited to attend.

The event will feature contributions from representatives of Zayed National Museum, including Noora Al Mubarak, Institutional and International Affairs Head; Ayesha Al Mansoori, Associate Curator; and Dr. Emma Thompson, Acquisition and Commission Lead.

This event marks the first collaboration between the Bahrain National Museum and Zayed National Museum since the latter opened last year. It reflects the longstanding historical and cultural ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the two countries’ shared commitment to preserving their rich heritage and strengthening the dialogue between the past and the present.

The presentation will explore the historical links between the Kingdom of Bahrain, ancient Dilmun, and the United Arab Emirates, ancient Magan, highlighting the extensive trade, economic, and social networks that connected the two civilisations across the Arabian Gulf throughout history. The documentary “A Bronze Age Boat Sails Again” examines the traditional boatbuilding techniques used by the region’s early inhabitants, highlighting a craft that remains an enduring symbol of the Gulf’s maritime heritage.

Cultural cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates has also been demonstrated through the loan of 19 archaeological artefacts from the Dilmun and Tylos civilisations to Zayed National Museum. Carefully selected to reflect the depth of Bahrain’s history and cultural heritage, the artefacts are currently displayed at the museum as part of the Bahrain National Museum’s largest international loan to date.

The two institutions are also collaborating on archaeological excavations at Qal’at al-Bahrain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with the aim of advancing knowledge of the region’s ancient civilisations. In addition, they are preparing a joint research project scheduled for launch in the final quarter of this year, reaffirming the shared commitment of both countries to advancing scientific research in the fields of heritage and archaeology.