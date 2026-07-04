Astana, Kazakhstan: AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a global enabler of integrated trade, industry and logistics solutions, announced that His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has awarded its Managing Director & Group CEO, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, with the prestigious Order of Friendship, for his role in advancing UAE-Kazakhstan cooperation in supply chain development.

The award, presented during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Astana, reflects international appreciation for Captain Al Shamisi’s support in advancing economic and trade cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan, where AD Ports Group over four years has made investment commitments of more than AED 2.9 billion in shipping, ports, and logistics businesses.

“I am honoured to receive the Order of Friendship from His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This recognition reflects the strength of relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan and the success of our shared efforts in advancing trade and investment cooperation. We remain committed, under the wise guidance of our leadership in the UAE, to working with our partners in Kazakhstan to support impactful projects that enhance connectivity and contribute to Kazakhstan’s sustainable development,” Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said.

AD Ports Group has a strategic presence in Kazakhstan, where its tankers transport Kazakh oil across the Caspian Sea to western pipelines in Azerbaijan, and where the Group is co-developing the Sarzha Grain Terminal at Kuryk Port with local partners, and operating a Central Asian logistics joint venture with KTZ Express, the freight unit of Kazakhstan Railways. The efforts support the commercialisation of the ‘’Middle Corridor’’ overland trade route connecting Asia, Central Asia, and Europe to global markets.

In Kazakhstan, the Order of Friendship is awarded to distinguished individuals, diplomats, business leaders, and public figures who have made significant contributions to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and other countries, whilst promoting mutual understanding and collaboration at regional and international levels.