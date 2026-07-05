Riffa, Bahrain: The Supreme Council for Women (SCW) on Saturday announced has announced the silver celebrations titled “Twenty-Five Years at the Heart of the Reform Project,” under the patronage of HM King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women, expressed her appreciation for the gracious patronage of His Majesty the King for this important national occasion. In a statement on this occasion, Her Royal Highness said, “It is a great pleasure for us to participate in the national events through which we commemorate the noble deeds of the leader of our nation, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, may God protect and preserve him. We also express our appreciation for the royal decree designating this year as the ‘Year of Isa the Great,’ in celebration of the memory of the founder of the modern state and the leader of its institutional renaissance, His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, ‘Isa the Great,’ the ruler of Bahrain and its dependencies, may God have mercy on him. This coincides with the Supreme Council for Women entering its Silver Jubilee, which affirms the state’s commitment to the continuous building of the modern state, a process that has continued and developed under the wise leadership of His Majesty the King, may God protect and preserve him.”

Her Highness added that celebrating these national occasions comes within the framework of the high royal appreciation for the qualitative leap in the progress of Bahraini women, which began with the national civilizational and developmental project of the leader of the renaissance, His Majesty the King, and the well-known support of the esteemed government headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, may God protect him.

Her Highness addressed a sincere message to every Bahraini woman, saying, “The achievements realized are the fruit of your determination, perseverance, and belief in the importance of participating in building the nation. They are also a testament to the political will’s appreciation of your national role in the comprehensive development process. The future holds broader opportunities and greater responsibilities, requiring more work, more excellence, and more confidence in yourself and in the nation. So be as we have always known you: a partner in decision-making, a voice of wisdom, and a symbol of giving.”