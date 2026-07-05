Manama, Bahrain: Zain Bahrain announced the successful completion of its GROW Program, celebrating the graduation of participating university students with disabilities following a three-month development journey across the company.

The GROW program reflects Zain Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, empowerment, and community engagement, with a focus on creating equal opportunities for People with Disabilities (PWD). The three-month training and internship initiative was designed to provide university students with disabilities with practical workplace experience at Zain Bahrain through a one-month training phase, followed by a two-month rotational internship across multiple departments.

Throughout the program, participants gained practical workplace experience, developed professional and personal skills, and were exposed to key business areas including leadership, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and workplace communication. The rotational structure enabled the students to learn from different teams, understand various functions within the organization, and gain hands-on experience in a supportive and inclusive work environment. Upon completion, the students received certificates recognizing their participation and achievements.

“Zain’s commitment to this framework reflects our belief that people with disabilities must be empowered, included, and represented across society including the workplace. Through this program, we provided participants with opportunities to learn, develop, and gain practical workplace experience, with a focus on key areas such as AI, digital skills, and workplace readiness across different departments in Zain. We are also proud of the accessible workplace solutions created by the participants during the program, which demonstrate their creativity and capabilities and their role in shaping a more inclusive digital future. This initiative aligns with Zain’s “4WARD – Progress with Purpose” strategy and its focus on creating a positive impact in the communities in which it operates,” Fatima Haider, Sr. Manager, Corporate Sustainability, Organizational Development & Enablement said.

The GROW Program forms part of Zain’s broader WE ABLE strategy, launched in 2019 by the Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity team, with a commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of ability. Through WE ABLE 2030 strategy, Zain continues to advance disability inclusion by developing internship and growth opportunities, improving accessibility across its physical and digital channels, delivering disability etiquette sessions, and promoting authentic advocacy and storytelling.