Manama: Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) announced the members of its Advisory Committee, which will help shape the Forum’s 5th Edition, taking place on 26–27 January 2027 in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bringing together senior leaders and experts from across government, energy, finance, consulting, industry and sustainability, the Advisory Committee provides strategic guidance on the Forum’s agenda, speaker programme, partnerships and year-round initiatives. Representing organisations from across the GCC, wider MENA region and internationally, the Committee reflects SFME’s commitment to fostering cross-sector collaboration and advancing practical solutions that support sustainable economic development, climate action and energy transition objectives.

Sustainability Forum Middle East’s Advisory Committee includes: Abdullah Saeed Al Jubran, Central Cluster Head, The National Water Company; Asmaa Shalabi, Resident Representative, UNDP; Ian McCallum, Chief Sustainability Officer, Bank ABC; Jessica Robinson, Partner, Solve Strategies; Kalyan Krishnan Subramanian, Head of Clients and Markets, KPMG in Bahrain; Karim El Jisr, Executive Director, Sustainability, Red Sea Global; Khalid bin Mohammed Albalushi, Director General of Climate Change, Environment Authority, Sultanate of Oman; Shaikh Khalifa Al Khalifa, Vice President – Health and Environment, Bapco Refining; Laila Danesh, Managing Director, FinMark Communications; Eng. Layla Sabeel, Director of Climate Change and Sustainable Development, Supreme Council for Environment, Kingdom of Bahrain; Okan Ugurlu, Climate Change Expert, Directorate of Climate Change, Department of Carbon Pricing, Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Republic of Türkiye; Sarah Baashan, Corporate Sustainability Director, Aramco and Victoria Barron, Chief Sustainability Officer, Gulf International Bank.

“We are privileged to work alongside an outstanding group of leaders and experts whose insights and experience continue to strengthen Sustainability Forum Middle East. Many members of our Advisory Committee have supported the Forum since its inception and have played an important role in shaping its growth and development over the past five years. As we prepare for our January 2027 edition, their guidance will help ensure that the Forum continues to address the most important sustainability, climate, energy and economic challenges facing the region, while fostering meaningful dialogue, collaboration and action,” Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and Chairperson of the SFME Advisory Committee, said.

The Advisory Committee’s collective expertise spans climate policy, sustainable finance, energy transition, water security, carbon markets, industrial decarbonisation, sustainable development and corporate sustainability. Through their guidance and insights, members will help ensure that SFME continues to address the most pressing sustainability challenges and opportunities facing the region while fostering meaningful dialogue, knowledge-sharing and collaboration among stakeholders.

In addition to supporting the annual Forum, the Advisory Committee contributes to SFME’s wider programme of activities throughout the year, including its Decarbonisation Roundtable Series, workshops, partnership initiatives, research activities and Sustainability Future Lab, which focuses on developing future sustainability leaders through engagement with universities and young professionals.

Now entering its fifth edition, Sustainability Forum Middle East has established itself as a leading regional platform for dialogue and collaboration on sustainability, climate action, energy transition and sustainable economic development. The Forum brings together policymakers, business leaders, investors, academics and sustainability practitioners from across the region and internationally to share insights, showcase innovation and accelerate implementation.