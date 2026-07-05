Manama, Bahrain: Zain Insure, Zain Bahrain’s dedicated insurance division, has launched a special summer travel insurance campaign in partnership with Takaful International, offering customers convenient and reliable travel insurance until 31 August 2026.

As part of the campaign, customers can enjoy up to 50% off travel insurance for a limited time, while also benefiting from coverage that supports key travel requirements, including Schengen and worldwide visa applications.

The campaign enables customers to purchase travel insurance digitally in just a few minutes through Zain App or Zain eShop. Zain customers can also conveniently charge the travel insurance amount to their Zain line and pay later. The service is available to both Zain and non-Zain customers, making it fast, easy, and accessible for anyone planning to travel during the summer period.

Through the campaign, customers can benefit from a range of travel insurance features, including medical coverage abroad, trip cancellation reimbursement, baggage delay compensation, additional services with no excess fees, and more. The insurance also supports key travel requirements, including Schengen and worldwide visa requirements, making it a practical solution for customers planning their summer holidays.